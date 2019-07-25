British PM Johnson says UK must turbocharge no-deal preparations

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain had to boost its preparations for leaving the European Union without an exit agreement, saying that while the country was more prepared than some thought, it was not as ready as it should be.

“In the 98 days that remain to us we must turbo-charge our preparations to make sure that there is as little disruption as possible to our national life,” Johnson told parliament.