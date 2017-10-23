FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Military option must remain on the table with North Korea: Johnson
October 23, 2017 / 9:43 AM / in 2 days

Military option must remain on the table with North Korea: Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A military option must remain on the table in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear program, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding that nobody wants tensions in the Korean peninsula to be resolved in such a way.

“I don’t think anybody could conceivably want a military solution to this problem,” Johnson said at a speech in London. “And yet clearly... the possibility of some kind of military option... that possibility must at least theoretically be maintained on the table.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and David Milliken, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

