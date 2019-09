Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he attends Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal his final Brexit plan to European Union leaders as early as Tuesday, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/2o0UEtW on Monday.

The plan is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland “economic zone” which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks at the border, the report said.