UK PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth over the suspension of parliament

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts his hand up to answer a question as he attends a year four history class with pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London, Britain, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending parliament for five weeks after a court ruled his decision to do so was unlawful.

Parliament was prorogued - suspended - on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and to allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

Scotland’s highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that the suspension was not lawful and was to stymie lawmakers, prompting Johnson’s opponents to accuse him of lying to the queen as to the reasons for the suspension.

Johnson said on Thursday those claims were “absolutely not” true.