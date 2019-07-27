UK's Johnson says 3.6 billion-pound fund will help towns develop

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he meets engineering graduates on the site of an under-construction tramline in Stretford, near Manchester, Britain July 27, 2019. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a 3.6 billion pound ($4.5 billion) fund will help towns to invest in areas such as transport and broadband, part of a push to address frustrations among voters that led to the Brexit vote.

“I recognise that when the British people voted to leave the European Union, they were not just voting against Brussels, they were voting against London too and against all concentrations of power in remote centres,” Johnson said in a speech on Saturday.