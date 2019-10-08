UK PM Johnson told EU Parliament's Sassoli UK wants a Brexit deal: Downing Street

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with European Parliament President David Sassoli, at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 8, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British prime minister Boris Johnson told the European Parliament’s president, David Sassoli, he wanted to leave the European Union with a deal, a Downing Street spokesperson said after they held talks in London.

“The prime minister stated his preference for leaving the EU with a deal. He emphasized that the UK’s proposal represents a significant step and a reasonable compromise which respects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the Single Market and provides for democratic consent in Northern Ireland,” the spokesperson said.

Johnson reiterated that if Britain did not reach an agreement then the UK would leave without a deal on Oct. 31.

“The prime minister set out how there is little time remaining to negotiate a new agreement, and so we need to move quickly and work together to agree a deal,” added the spokesperson.