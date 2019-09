British PM Johnson will not resign: Downing Street source

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an Emergency Declaration for Nature and People event after the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign and will fly back to London after his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, a Downing Street source said.

Johnson will hold a call with cabinet ministers later today, the source said. He had been due to leave New York on Wednesday.

Asked about the conference of Johnson’s Conservative Party, which is due to begin on Sunday, the source said that Johnson had not yet had any discussion with the House of Commons speaker about which days parliament will sit.