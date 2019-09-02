'Entirely unreasonable' for UK lawmakers to bind PM Johnson's hands on Brexit: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to a child as he asks him a questions during an education announcement inside Downing Street in London, Britain, August 30, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - It would be entirely unreasonable for British lawmakers to try to bind the hands of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he seeks a new Brexit deal with the European Union, his spokesman said on Monday.

Opposition parties and rebel Conservative lawmakers are expected to try to force the government to ask Brussels for an extension to the Brexit deadline when parliament returns from its summer break on Tuesday.

The spokesman declined to comment on the legislation that the opposition will put forward, saying he had not seen it yet. He added the prime minister was working with great determination to get a deal with the European Union.