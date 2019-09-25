If parliament rejects confidence vote, PM Johnson has green light for Brexit plan: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, September 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will see it as a green light to get on with his plan to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 if opposition parties decline his offer to hold a no-confidence vote on Thursday, his spokesman said.

“If MPs (Members of Parliament) don’t take the opportunity to say they have no confidence in the government, the government should be allowed to get on with its strategy of taking the UK out on Oct. 31,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.