FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participates in an art class during his visit to St Mary's and All Saints Primary School in Beaconsfield, Britain October 11, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks with the European Union to strike a divorce deal remain constructive but there is still a lot of work to do, British Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said Britain wanted to make progress as quickly at possible but that both sides were under great time pressure with a summit of EU leaders beginning on Thursday.