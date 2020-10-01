UK-EU trade talks conducted in constructive spirit, says UK PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Negotiations between Britain and the European Union were conducted in a constructive spirit and London is working hard to secure a deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

He also told reporters Britain was committed to working through the joint committee, which brings together both sides, to find a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol, which Britain says it will breach - in violation of international law - if the two sides fail to agree a wider deal.

“Discussions are carrying on today and I think they have been conducted in a constructive spirit and we certainly are committed to continuing to work constructively to seek to reach an agreement,” the spokesman said.