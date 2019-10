Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Wednesday to Germany’s Angela Merkel, Ireland’s Leo Varadkar and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, to discuss his new proposals on Brexit.

A British official said Johnson would hold more talks with counterparts in the coming days.