UK PM candidate Johnson urges tax on global tech giants

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, reacts during his visit to Nosterfield farm near Ripon, North Yorkshire, Britain July 4, 2019. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

YORK (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to replace Theresa May as British Prime Minister, said on Thursday the government had to find a way to tax global technology giants on their income.

“I think it’s deeply unfair that high street businesses are paying tax through the nose... whereas the internet giants, the FAANGs — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google — are paying virtually nothing,” Johnson said at a leadership hustings event in York, northern England.

“We’ve got to find a way of taxing the internet giants on their income, because at the moment it is simply unfair.”