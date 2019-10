FILE PHOTO: Donald Tusk, President of the European Council addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak to the European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday to discuss his new Brexit proposals, his spokesman said, adding that he expected other phone calls with European leaders.

“What we’re looking for the EU to do is engage positively with this process so we can work together to get a deal,” the spokesman said.