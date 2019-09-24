UK PM Johnson says "cautiously optimistic but still cautious" about Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was cautiously optimistic but still cautious about reaching a Brexit deal as he met his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Varadkar said he was keen for Britain to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion.

“We remain cautiously optimistic, but still cautious,” Johnson told reporters as the pair began their meeting.