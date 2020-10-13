Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's Johnson, EU's Von der Leyen to discuss Brexit on Wednesday

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will talk about the progress of the Brexit negotiations on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson’s Downing Street office said on Tuesday.

“They agreed to stay in touch on the progress in the negotiations when they spoke earlier this month,” Downing Street said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Costas Pitas, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

