World News
November 13, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Boris Johnson says Brexit deal will make Britain an EU colony

1 Min Read

Conservative MP Boris Johnson walks through his garden at his home near Oxford, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union are stage managing a Brexit deal that will doom the United Kingdom to the status of a colony, former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“No one is fooled by this theater. Delay after staged managed delay,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “A deal will be reached and it will mean surrender by the UK.

“We will be doomed to remain in the customs union and under Brussels’ regulatory control. People did not vote for colony status,” he said. “The future can be bright if only we change course now.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.