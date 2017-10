PRAGUE (Reuters) - Britain can negotiate its exit from the European Union within the two-year framework envisaged, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's speech at the Complesso Santa Maria Novella, Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell/Pool

“We can do it comfortably in two years,” Johnson told reporters after meeting his Czech counterpart, Lubomir Zaoralek, in Prague.