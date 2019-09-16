Brexit talks with EU to intensify, PM Johnson rules out exit delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker leave after their meeting in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on an exit agreement will intensify, a statement from Prim Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Monday, reiterating that the British leader will not request a delay to Brexit beyond Oct. 31

“The leaders agreed that the discussions needed to intensify and that meetings would soon take place on a daily basis,” a spokesman from Johnson’s office said in a statement following a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“It was agreed that talks should also take place at a political level between Michel Barnier and the Brexit Secretary, and conversations would also continue between President Juncker and the Prime Minister.”