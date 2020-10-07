Britain will take back 'full control' from the EU on January 1, says PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain October 7, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would take back “full control of our money, our borders and our laws” on Jan. 1 when a status-quo transition arrangement with the European Union ends.

“This country has not only left the European Union but on January 1 we will take back full control of our money, our borders and our laws,” he told parliament, repeating a mantra that helped him win an election last year.