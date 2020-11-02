Britain working to close significant gaps with EU in trade talks: PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is continuing to work hard to bridge significant gaps with the European Union in pursuit of a trade deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

“We are continuing to work hard throughout this intensive period of talks to seek to bridge the significant gaps that still remain between our positions in the most difficult areas,” the spokesman said.