Britain's Boris Johnson tells EU: put a tiger in the tank of Brexit talks
October 12, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 3 days ago

Britain's Boris Johnson tells EU: put a tiger in the tank of Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves the cabinet's weekly meeting in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday it was time to ramp up the pace of Brexit talks after the European Union’s chief negotiator said they were deadlocked over money.

“We’re looking for some urgency from our friends and partners, time to put a bit of a tiger in the tank and get this thing done,” he told reporters.

“We think ... that we’ve made some very helpful suggestions to get the great ship moving down the slipway and on to the open seas, that is what we all want to see. We see no reason why that should not take place.”

Brexit talks are deadlocked over money, the EU’s Michel Barnier said on Thursday as he ruled out discussions on future trade being launched by EU leaders next week but spoke of possible progress by December.

“The prime minister has made it very, very clear that we are going to get a deal, we are working for a great deal, but obviously we must make the right preparations as and when it is necessary for a no-deal scenario,” Johnson said.

“Of course that’s the responsible thing to do and that’s what we are going to do.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

