June 18, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson says 'Brexit dividend' part of health funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday that government plans for a boost to spending on the National Health Service would come in part from savings generated by leaving the European Union.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“The important point is that you can only afford to fund the NHS well if you have a strong vibrant and dynamic economy where the government is focused on enterprise and growth, so that’s why I think we’re able to do it,” he told reporters in Geneva.

“And the second thing is, I think, as the PM (Prime Minister Theresa May) rightly said, it’s a downpayment on future receipts that will come to this country — come to the UK — as a result of discontinuing payments to Brussels.”

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

