FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Brexit talks were “very tricky” and that at some point London would have to decide if it was going for a no-trade deal exit.

“The situation at the moment is very tricky,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to be optimistic, you’ve got to believe there’s the power of sweet reason.”