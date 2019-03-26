Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson edging towards May's deal: Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the fiercest opponents of Theresa May’s Brexit plan, is now edging towards backing her deal, Telegraph deputy political editor Steven Swinford said on Tuesday.

“Boris Johnson edges towards backing the Prime Minister’s deal,” he said on Twitter, quoting Johnson as saying at an event: “if we vote it down again, there is an appreciable and growing sense that we will not leave at all. That is the risk.”