July 9, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns: UK PM May's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, following former-Brexit minister David Davis out of the cabinet just days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a hard-won agreement from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy.

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work,” an emailed statement from May’s office said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

