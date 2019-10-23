UK PM Johnson calls on Corbyn to explain how he will get Brexit done

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday to explain how he would get Brexit done, repeating his disappointment that parliament had rejected his timetable while voting in favor of his deal.

“There is still time for (Corbyn) ... to do that and explain to the people of this country how he proposes to honor his promise that he made repeatedly and deliver on the will of the people and get Brexit done,” Johnson told parliament.