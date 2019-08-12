World News
August 12, 2019 / 11:13 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson has no meeting scheduled with Ireland's Varadkar: spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Picture

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no meeting scheduled with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit, Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

A report in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said an offer to meet the Irish leader to talk about the so-called Irish backstop had been accepted and dates were being discussed.

The spokesman also said Johnson had been clear he still wanted to get a Brexit deal but hoped the European Union understood the British government’s determination to leave the bloc on Oct. 31, “no ifs or buts”.

Reporting by David Milliken; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

