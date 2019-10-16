World News
October 16, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson says almost there on Brexit deal: lawmakers

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of Conservative lawmakers the European Union and Britain were almost there on a Brexit deal but that the peak of the mountain was still partly shrouded in cloud, sources in the room told Reuters.

Johnson, according to a source at the meeting of the 1922 Committee of Conservatives, made a short bouncy speech which was very well received.

“There was a sense of relief in the room that we are almost there, it has been a long slog,” a Conservative lawmaker told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“People definitely think a deal is doable. He expressed enough confidence that that was doable,” the lawmaker said.

According to another lawmaker, Johnson said: “We’re not there yet. We are ascending the mountain, peak is in sight though partly shrouded in cloud.”

Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said the deal sounded like it could be tolerable.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Piper and William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below