UK PM Johnson says hopes this is the moment to get Brexit resolution

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped lawmakers would go ahead with a vote on Saturday on the divorce deal he struck this week with the European Union and this would be the moment Britain would get resolution over Brexit.

“I do hope in assembing for the purposes of a meaningful vote that we will indeed be allowed to have a meaningful vote,” Johnson told parliament ahead of a debate on the deal.

“I hope ... that this is the moment when we can finally achieve that resolution and reconcile the instincts that compete within us.”