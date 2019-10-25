UK PM Johnson says of Brexit: we should be leaving on October 31

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to staff in the children's ward as he visits Milton Keynes University Hospital in Buckinghamshire, Britain October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union to decide a delay to Brexit but that Britain should be leaving on Oct. 31.

“At the moment it is up to the EU, as you know, to decide whether or not they are going to give us an extension. As things stand we can leave on Oct. 31,” Johnson said. “We should be leaving on Oct. 31.”

“Of course October 31 is still possible - we could leave on Oct. 31 - unfortunately it depends on what the EU says,” he added.

Johnson said that if the opposition Labour party opposed his bid for a Dec. 12 general election, his government would not engage in pointless “Brexitology” in parliament.