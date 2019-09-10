UK PM Johnson says: we are going to get a deal and leave EU on Oct 31

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with year four and year six pupils during a visit to Pimlico Primary school in London, Britain, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would get a Brexit deal and leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

“We’re going to get a deal, and we’ll work very hard to get a deal,” Johnson told children during a visit to a school. “I was in Ireland yesterday talking to our Irish friends about how to do that. And we’re going to go to Brussels and chat to some other European capitals.”

He added: “There is a way of getting a deal but it will take a lot of hard work. We must be prepared to come out without one.

“If absolutely necessary we will come out with no deal,” Johnson said. “This stuff about it being undemocratic: donnez-moi un break - what a load of nonsense.”