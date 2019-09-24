UK PM Johnson: the law is that UK leaves EU on Oct. 31

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an Emergency Declaration for Nature and People event after the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court ruling against him had hindered his attempt to get a Brexit deal but that as the law currently stood, the United Kingdom would leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

“As the law currently stands, the UK leaves the EU on October 31st come what may but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal,” Johnson told reporters in New York.

“And that is what we are working on. And to be honest it is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in parliament or in the courts,” he said.

“As the law stands, we leave on October 31 and I am very hopeful that we will get a deal and I think what the people of the country want is to see parliamentarians coming together working in the national interest to get this thing done and that is what we are going to do,” he added.

Related Coverage Top EU lawmaker says parliamentary scrutiny crucial to any Brexit deal