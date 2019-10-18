UK PM Johnson to hold cabinet meeting at 1500 GMT

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the European Council after the Brexit-dominated European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a cabinet meeting at 1500 GMT on Friday in Downing Street ahead of a crucial Brexit vote in parliament on Saturday, his spokeswoman said.

Johnson faces a Brexit showdown with parliament on Saturday after clinching a last-minute divorce deal with the European Union that his Northern Irish allies and opposition parties, oppose.

His team will be speaking to lawmakers from across parliament on Friday, the spokeswoman said. She added that if the deal is approved on Saturday, a bill to implement it could begin its legislative process as early as Monday.