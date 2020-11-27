UK's Johnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remain

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, in London, Britain November 26, 2020. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said substantial and important differences remained with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal.

“Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we’re getting on with it,” Johnson told reporters. “The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU - there’s a deal there to be done if they want to do it.”