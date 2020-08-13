World News
August 13, 2020 / 4:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Johnson sees 'very, very good case' for EU to agree trade deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HQ during his visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland August 13, 2020. Brian Lawless/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a very good case for a zero quota, zero tariff deal with the European Union and that he wanted get it done quickly.

“There’s a very, very good case for all our friends and partners around the EU to do what I think we all want to do, which is a zero tariffs, zero quota deal,” he said during a visit to Northern Ireland.

“It’s there to be done. Let’s just get on and do it, and I know that our friends in Dublin very much share that perspective,” he added.

Reporting by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below