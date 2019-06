FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said he is backing Boris Johnson “as the best candidate” to lead the Conservative Party and become the next prime minister.

“Boris has run a disciplined campaign and is almost certainly going to be our next prime minister”, Hancock wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper.