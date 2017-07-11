FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan CEO says ops could be in several EU countries post-Brexit
#Business News
July 11, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a month ago

JP Morgan CEO says ops could be in several EU countries post-Brexit

1 Min Read

James Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, attends the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris, France, July 11, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon (JPM.N) said on Tuesday the bank would probably use Frankfurt as the legal domicile of its European operations after Brexit, though jobs could be put elsewhere as well.

"We will probably use the Frankfurt bank, because we will have the licenses already," Dimon said during a banking conference in Paris.

"But the people could be in Paris, or Netherlands or Madrid...We haven't decided yet, we are here to talk to people," Dimon added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Maya Nikolaeva

