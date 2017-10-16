Chance of 'no deal' Brexit rises to 1-in-4: JPMorgan

LONDON (Reuters) - The probability that Britain exits the European Union without having agreed a divorce deal has risen to 25 percent, compared with 15 percent previously, JPMorgan said on Monday.

“With the possibility of ‘no deal’ having been an active part of the UK political discussion for a couple of weeks, our confidence... has been shaken a little,” JPMorgan economist Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

“As a result, we have revised our set of probabilities on March 2019 outturns to show a somewhat higher probability of no-deal.”