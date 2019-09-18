World News
September 18, 2019 / 9:12 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

JPMorgan says UK PM Johnson unlikely to get a Brexit deal at October summit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a meeting with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said on Wednesday it was negative about the prospects of Prime Minister Boris Johnson striking a Brexit deal at the Oct. 17-18 EU summit.

“Our reading of the situation is much more negative than positive as far as the prospects of a revised Withdrawal Agreement being agreed at the October summit are concerned,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

“The UK’s negotiating approach appears to be to present the details of its proposals late in the process, and to use the brute force of a no-deal threat to force the EU to accept them,” JPMorgan said. “The very limited credibility of that threat adds to reasons why such a brute-force approach is not going to work.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below