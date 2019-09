JPMorgan says UK PM Johnson unlikely to get a Brexit deal at October summit

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a meeting with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said on Wednesday it was negative about the prospects of Prime Minister Boris Johnson striking a Brexit deal at the Oct. 17-18 EU summit.

“Our reading of the situation is much more negative than positive as far as the prospects of a revised Withdrawal Agreement being agreed at the October summit are concerned,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

“The UK’s negotiating approach appears to be to present the details of its proposals late in the process, and to use the brute force of a no-deal threat to force the EU to accept them,” JPMorgan said. “The very limited credibility of that threat adds to reasons why such a brute-force approach is not going to work.”