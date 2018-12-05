World News
December 5, 2018 / 9:31 AM / in 3 hours

JPMorgan sees 40 percent chance of no-Brexit versus 20 percent previously

1 Min Read

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags and placards during a protest opposite the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - There is now a 40 percent probability of Britain staying in the European Union, economists at JP Morgan said on Wednesday, citing a European Court of Justice opinion the previous day that Britain could unilaterally revoke Brexit if it wanted.

“The UK now appears to have the option of revoking unilaterally and taking a period of time of its own choosing to decide what happens next. That time could be used to hold a second referendum on terms entirely decided by the UK,” Malcolm Barr wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

He raised the probability of no-Brexit to 40 percent from 20 percent previously, and also raised the likelihood of a no-deal “hard” Brexit to 20 percent from 10 percent He lowered the chance of an orderly Brexit to 50 percent from 60 percent.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.