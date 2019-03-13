JPMorgan still sees UK May's deal as the most likely Brexit option

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan reduced the probability of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union on the terms of Prime Minister Theresa May’s defeated deal to 35 percent from 45 percent but said it was still the most likely option.

JPMorgan raised the probability of a second referendum to 20 percent from 15 percent and the probability of a general election to 15 percent from 10 percent.

It left the probability of a no-deal exit unchanged at 10 percent and the probability of a long extension to Brexit unchanged at 20 percent.