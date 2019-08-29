No-deal Brexit risk rises to 35%: JPMorgan economists

An anti-Brexit protester holds a placard as he demonstrates in Westminster in London, Britain August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - There is now a more than one-in-three chance that Britain leaves the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal in light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament, economists at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan (JPM.N) said on Thursday.

“We have pushed the probability of a no-deal Brexit up from 25% to 35%,” economists Allan Monks and Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

“The prorogation decision, if it withstands legal and political challenges, has constrained the time available to (lawmakers) to force a different path.”