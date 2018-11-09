UK-EU agreement appears to be likely in coming days: JP Morgan

FILE PHOTO: A sign of JP Morgan Chase Bank is seen in front of their headquarters tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank JP Morgan said on Friday that an agreement between Britain and the European Union on a transitional Brexit deal appeared likely to be reached in the coming days.

“Agreement in time for a November 17-18 summit appears to remain possible even if odds are slightly against it with dates later in November being suggested,” JP Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.

“We continue to think it likely that the Commons (UK lower house of parliament) will not give its assent to the agreement on the first attempt (in late November or early December), but... assent will be attained at a second or later attempt (in early to mid-January).”