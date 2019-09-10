Business News
September 10, 2019 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit: Julius Baer cuts chances of Halloween no-deal Brexit to 10%

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is pictured on the company's branch in Lausanne November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Julius Baer has cut its estimate that the probability Britain will crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31 to 10% and sees the chance of a delay to the process at 75%, it said on Tuesday as the options left to Prime Minister Boris Johnson dwindled.

In the longer term, the fate of Brexit will be decided in a general election, said Patrik Lang, head of equities research at Julius Baer, noting there is a chance that the Conservative Party will become the largest party, but not necessarily win a majority.

As a result, he sees the longer term probability of a hard Brexit at 35%, with the chances of a deal with Brussels being struck at 50%.

Reporting by Josephine Mason, editin by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below