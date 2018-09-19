EU's Juncker says Brexit deal still 'far away'

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that a Brexit deal with Britain was still “far away”, an EU official said.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on The State of the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Juncker had been asked on arrival at a summit in Austria with British Prime Minister Theresa May about how close the sides were to concluding a deal which both say they hope to conclude in the coming two months.

Officials on both sides say much of a withdrawal treaty is complete but there remain serious differences over trade terms and the Irish border which European Union officials have said could still lead to the talks breaking down altogether.