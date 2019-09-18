UK's Johnson says EU's Juncker shares determination to avoid no-deal Brexit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union during a debate on Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have a “shared determination” to reach a deal over Brexit, Johnson’s office said in a statement on Wednesday after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

“The Prime Minister and President Juncker discussed the positive and constructive conversation they had in Luxembourg on Monday and their shared determination to reach a deal,” Johnson’s office said.

Johnson also updated the president of the European Parliament and the leaders of Cyprus and Latvia on the progress of Brexit talks and his work to find an alternative to the ‘backstop’ arrangement for the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.