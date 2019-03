FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 25, 2019. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet in Strasbourg on Monday at 2000 GMT for discussions on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU before key a vote in the British parliament on Tuesday.

“President Juncker will meet Prime Minister Theresa May tonight in Strasbourg at 21:00 CET,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Twitter.