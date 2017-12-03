FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juncker to meet MEPs before PM May as Brexit deal takes shape
December 3, 2017 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Juncker to meet MEPs before PM May as Brexit deal takes shape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will meet EU lawmakers early on Monday, an EU official said on Sunday, in a further sign a Brexit deal with Britain could be ready.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a news conference at the closing session of the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Juncker and Barnier will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May over lunch in Brussels on Monday. Diplomats say agreement on three key issues holding up talks on future trade relations is close. One major hurdle has been European Parliament concerns about the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

Juncker’s meeting at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) with the legislature’s Brexit team, led by Guy Verhofstadt, appears to be an effort to secure approval from Parliament for a deal on citizens’ rights. The parliament must approve any Brexit treaty.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
